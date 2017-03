KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) — The roles will be reversed for South Knox at the 2A high school basketball regional at Paoli. The Spartans were the underdogs in the Eastern Greene sectional, which includes ranked teams Linton-Stockton and Barr-Reeve.

In the sectional finals, South Knox shocked 2A No. 2 Barr-Reeve with a 51-45 win.

Now, as South Knox heads to regionals, the Spartans have become the favorites. They’ll take on South Ripley in the semifinals.