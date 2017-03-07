Suspect taken into custody in connection with shooting at Warren Village in February

Related Coverage Names released in Warren Village shooting incident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting incident that happened at Warren Village on Feb. 22.

According to Indiana State Police, an altercation started on the third floor of the building between 32-year-old Charles Dishon and 60-year-old Steve Hall.

Police believe Dishon started the fight. They also learned from witnesses that neither knew each other before the altercation.

During this altercation Hall drew a handgun and shot Dishon. Hall was also shot in the hand during the fight. Dishon had to be airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for non-life threatening injuries.

The case was turned over to Indiana State Police from Terre Haute Police because Hall is related to a THPD officer.

Dishon was taken into custody Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at Methodist Hospital where he was getting treatment.

He is facing charges of criminal confinement, residential entry, three counts of battery and resisting law enforcement.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.