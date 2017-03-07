THPD explains increase in prostitution arrests in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 went looking into answers into recent prostitution arrests here in Terre Haute.

You’ve probably noticed a wave of arrests in the last month or so. We noticed some trends in arrests from this past weekend.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said they are not noticing any increases in prostitution activity, bit it is something police want to address when they hear complaints.

Police arrested four women on March 4 at a Terre Haute motel. They also arrested one man, Raymond Pruitt, for possession of a stun gun.

“We could only surmise he was going to rob someone that she was going to meet,” Chief Plasse stated in reference to Pruitt’s arrest. “We don’t know. He didn’t exactly volunteer that information.”

Plasse told us their investigation into prostitution claims is ongoing.