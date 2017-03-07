TRAFFIC WATCH: Railroad crossing closed in Sullivan County and lane restrictions in Knox County

SULLIVAN/KNOX (WTHI) – If you drive through Sullivan County and Knox County, pay attention to this story.

We’re making sure your morning commute goes as smoothly as possible. So, keep in mind these two traffic alerts before you head out the door Wednesday morning.

First: Sullivan County drivers…

CSX will be doing repairs to the rail crossing at State Road 54 near St. Clair Street. This crossing is on the south edge of Sullivan.

State Road 54 is expected to be closed through Friday. Vehicle traffic can use Silver Street as a detour but large trucks will have to divert to State Road 48 through Shelburn or State Road 58 through Carlisle.

Second: Knox County drivers…

Be prepared for lane restrictions on U.S. 41 and U.S. 50 around Vincennes. INDOT says the lane restrictions will be on bridges spanning the CSX railroad tracks.

That’s at the U.S. 50 and 41 interchange.

Several upgrades are being done and the work may also require the closure of Old Wheatland Road for short periods of time.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.