Trial beings for man arrested for attempted armed robbery at Brazil Kroger pharmacy

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One of the suspects in a Wabash Valley attempted armed robbery is now standing trial.

Robert Coleman is accused of trying to rob the Kroger pharmacy in Brazil in May of 2016.

Thanks to employee training and a new and improved dispatch system, Coleman and an accomplice – Stacy Griffin – were arrested as the duo were walking out of the store.

On Monday, a jury was seated and the trial began on Tuesday. Officials say the state has 19 witnesses to get through.

Coleman is facing five charges including attempt to commit armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.