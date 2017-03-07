Two arrested for neglect of a dependent after child died in January of 2016

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – We have breaking news into a case of another child’s death in Vigo County.

The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office released information on the arrests of two people, Brian Moseman and Tiffany Daugherty. Both are facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Each face five felonies in all.

According to court documents a five year old in their care died on Jan. 21, 2016. In this case, the child’s mother says the girl was blind, deaf and mute.

We’re still gathering information on this story and will update this story as it becomes available.