Two Wabash Valley parents sentenced in child neglect case

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two Wabash Valley parents are sentenced after police say they neglected their handicapped child.

Anastasia and Joshua Jackson each pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

This case dates back to December of 2015. That’s when Riley Hospital for Children said the couple’s 5-year-old son weighed only 15-pounds.

Department of Child Services got involved at that point.

Joshua will serve two years work release followed by four years of probation. Anastasia will serve two years of in-home detention followed by four years of probation.

News 10 was told the boy is currently doing well at an Indianapolis facility where he will stay long-term.