Both suspects arrested for neglect resulting in death of 5-year-old daughter could face 67 years if convicted



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Both suspects who were arrested on Tuesday for neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of their five-year-old, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

This case began in January of 2016 when Tiffany Daugherty and Brian Moseman’s five-year-old daughter, listed as A.M., died from ‘patchy broncho-pneumonia and malnutrition.’

When A.M. died, she weighed about 16 pounds.

Both Moseman and Daugherty face five felonies including:

+neglect of a dependent resulting in death

+neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury

+neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury

+two counts of neglect of a dependent

News 10’s Jon Swaner was in the courtroom Wednesday morning. One charge indicates both tested positive for THC, which is a drug found in marijuana. If convicted on all charges, they face a maximum possible prison sentence of 67 years.

In court documents, Daugherty indicated the child was born “brain dead’ because her sister kicked her in the stomach when she was 7 to 8 months pregnant with A.M.

The child was born deaf, blind and mute and had a number of health-related issues.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt told News 10 Tuesday night that’s why this case took more than a year to resolve.

“The medical people had to determine after all of the medical records if they felt that the child died as the result of natural causes based upon all of the medical history, as opposed to whether a crime occurred,” he explained.

Judge John Roach set a trial date of Aug. 28 for both Daugherty and Moseman.

Moseman will also be back in court in June for a status hearing. Meanwhile, Daugherty will be back in court Thursday to learn when her status hearing will be scheduled.

Both asked for public defenders to represent them.

News 10 will continue to update this story, specifically – we’ve requested another interview with the prosecutor’s office to outline a better timeline of events in this case.

We feel that may help better explain why it took a year to bring this case to the point where it is today.

Terry Modesitt’s office told us he is in hearings today, but should contact the office and possibly us when he gets a break.