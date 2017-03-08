Following neglect cases, local organization for disabled children speaks on importance of reaching out for help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Susie Thompson has been working to help those with disabilities for more than 45 years. For her, disturbing allegations of child neglect hits close to home.

“You feel just so sad for the children who have had to experience this, but I also feel for the families and everyone that is connected,” said Thompson.

Reach Services of Terre Haute offers a lifeline to those families facing a wide spectrum of challenges. Services include, housing, case management and financial assistance.

A new study suggests children with disabilities are, in fact, at a higher risk of abuse.

The organization understands caregivers of children with disabilities often feel overwhelmed. “They don’t know where to go, how to meet the needs. They want good things for their kids, and that creates not only a burden but a high level of frustration.”

There is a growing need for resources across the Valley. Reach is currently working with 1,800 adults and children who can’t care for themselves.

“We never want people to feel that they don’t have a choice, or that they can’t reach out, or that they will be judged because they don’t always have the answer,” said Thompson.

She hopes recent cases of neglect of children with disabilities serve as an eye-opening reminder. “We all see things in the community where we live, and we don’t always speak out. We need to. Vulnerable children don’t always have a voice to speak out for them.”

If you or someone you know struggles caring for a disabled child, call Reach Services at (812) 232-6305.