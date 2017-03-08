Is legislation in Indiana affecting our schools?



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Practicing and future administrators talk legislation and how it’s affecting our schools.

Today at Indiana State University is the 42nd Educational Leadership Law Conference.

Keynote speakers presented several topics, including current legislation and court cases that could be affecting education in the Hoosier state. One of the presenters is Chris Himsel, the Indiana Superintendent of the Year.

Terry McDaniel, with the Bayh College of Education says, “Because that determines what people can do in schools. We have about 150 people here today that are all either practicing or future administrators that need to know about school law.”