ISUPD investigating after threatening messages directed to Muslim community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An email sent to the campus of Indiana State University from the office of Public Safety reports police are investigating threats made to the Muslim community.

A report was made to Indiana State University Police.

The threats were written by an unknown email source threatening Muslim faculty. The email sent out explained that two threatening emails were received by non-Muslim members of faculty.

There were no direct threats made and it was immediately reported and the investigation began.

News 10 spoke with the Director of Communications and Media Relations , Libby Roerig who said while they cannot comment on the investigation, they did say they do not tolerate acts of intolerance.

“We work very hard to have an open, welcoming and understanding atmosphere on our campus,” Roerig told News 10.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.