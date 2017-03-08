Minor injuries reported after accident in Parke County involving horse drawn buggy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Parke County Deputies responded to an accident near Waveland involving a vehicle and a horse drawn buggy.

Officials report a 2002 Chevrolet, driven by John Pike of Hillsdale, was traveling east on State Road 47 when he rear ended the buggy.

The driver of the buggy was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for minor injuries. Officials report she was in stable condition before she was transferred from the scene.

Deputies report the horse also sustained minor injuries.

Pike told police that the sun obstructed his view at the time of the accident.