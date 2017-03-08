New trial date set for Ethan Lee after judge denies plea agreement

Related Coverage Judge denies plea agreement for Ethan Lee case

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A new trial date has been set for Ethan Lee after a judge denied the plea agreement that had been entered.

The judge denied the plea agreement on March 2.

On Feb. 20 Ethan Lee, 20 of Cayuga, pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless homicide in connection to an accident that killed three teens. By taking the plea agreement, Lee would have avoided a jury trial.

The court took Lee’s plea agreement under advisement, but these were the terms the agreement:

According to the plea agreement, Lee will be sentenced to 5 years formal probation minus the one day of time served. The plea agreement calls for the first three years of Lee’s probation to be served on formal probation, and the last two will be served on informal probation. Conditions of probation also order Lee to serve some time in incarceration.

That will begin the first weekend following the end of the 2017 spring semester at the university Lee attends. Lee is to report to the Vermillion County Jail for 48 hour periods of weekend incarceration. This ends the weekend before the 2017 fall semester. This will be repeated during the summer of 2018. Lee will also be incarcerated during the 2017 and 2018 Christmas and Spring breaks.

The court shall also have the discretion to incarcerate Lee for any additional periods of time on an intermittent basis. This kicks in if Lee is not a student in 2017 or 2018.

Lee will also serve three years of in-home detention through West Central Community Corrections. The court may also extend the time Lee spends on in-home detention. The court will allow Lee to transfer his in-home detention to Marion County while he’s a full-time student or works full-time in Marion County.

On March 2 the court entered an order denying the above plea agreement. That was then provided to both parities involved in this case.

Lee’s new pretrial hearing is set in June and the new trial date is set for July. Ethan Lee’s attorney’s office stated the sentencing that was set for March 9 is now off the calendar after the judge rejected the plea agreement.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.