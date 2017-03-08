One arrested after armed robbery at gas station on Margaret Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One person has been arrested after an armed robbery at the Jiffy Mini Mart on Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute.

The Jiffy Mini-Mart is located at 1900 Margaret Avenue.

Terre Haute Police Department reports the clerk reported being robbed at knife point around 9 a.m. on March 6. The clerk also stated the suspect ‘battered him’ before he took off.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Antonio K. Smith, 30 of Terre Haute, for armed robbery.

His charges are pending in Vigo County Division 1 court.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.