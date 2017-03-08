People unite at ISU to “Be Bold For Change”



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The heritage ballroom was packed Wednesday at Indiana State University.

That’s with the “Be Bold for Change” International Women’s Day event.

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor was the keynote speaker.

There was also a silent art auction for “She’s the First.”

“She’s the First” helps educate girls in low-income countries.

Tawana Chakanyuka is a junior, Indiana State University.

She’s the one who brought “She’s the First” to campus.

As a future educator, Chakanyuka feels education is key in achieving women’s equality.

She says, “I think that education is super cool and it’s a really awesome way for women to get out there and do the things that they want to do without feeling held back. So I did a painting because I wanted to get money so we could donate to the organization.”

100% of donations collected for “She’s the First” go directly to supporting education for young women.