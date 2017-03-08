PINK of Terre Haute celebrates four years serving the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – PINK of Terre Haute has been serving the Wabash Valley for four years now!

The organization marked the milestone on Wednesday. PINK is dedicated to helping people affected by breast cancer.

News 10 sat down with Dr. Darren Brucken, the co-founder of PINK.

Brucken says in just four years, they’ve served over 100 patients and their families.

“We’ve been blessed to be able to help others,” he explained. “Any time you have an anniversary it’s time to reflect back on the year that’s gone past and just to say thank you to those who have supported us at this point.”

Dr. Darren Brucken created PINK of Terre Haute along with co-founder Amy Bagnoche.

