Rallying for women: ISU celebrates International Women’s Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The phrase “Nasty woman” may sound insulting, but to some it’s empowering.

“We’ve taken that remark back, ok, for ourselves and said ‘Hey, here I am!'” said Marie Maroney.

Wearing a hoodie with “Nasty Woman” on the front and a bright red hat, Maroney is making a statement. Growing up, she was determined to rise above limitations.

“I was a printer in a man’s field,” she said, “I survived it, I retired from it.”

She marched in the 60s and 70s, and it’s those strides she made in her life that brought her out to Debs House on Wednesday night. There, she rallied alongside others who are joining the fight for women’s rights.

“This is a time that we really need people to come out, show their support for women’s rights, black rights,” said Eleanor Herndon, “because this is a time where we’re going to need it the most.”

It’s part of the Rally For Women at Indiana State University, hosted by Debs House staff and the local Activist Study Hall. People young and old, from all walks of life, came together to celebrate the progress of women and how far they’ve come.

“It’s women who are really stepping up to take those positions of leadership to get us where we need to be,” said Lori Henson, organizer.

Henson, who also teaches journalism at the university, was there to advocate.

“For me, my issues are wanting people to speak up in defense of the First Amendment and all of the freedom it guarantees,” she said, “I want our students, and our colleagues, and our friends in the Terre Haute community to feel welcomed and empowered.”

Signs and apparel addressed a variety of issues ranging from politics to equal pay.

“For every white woman who’s making 80 cents on the dollar, there are black women who are making something more like 60 cents on the dollar,” Henson said, “So we’re not done until everybody’s equal.”

For International Women’s Day, it’s not only celebrating progress, but recognizing how much more is left to accomplish.

“I’ve seen women struggle and beat all the ceilings and everything like that,” Maroney said, “and I want that for my grandchildren, my granddaughters. I have three granddaughters and I want it all for them.”