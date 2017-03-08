Sullivan County Commissioners accept bid for repairs to ambulance facility

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – For more than a year, the Sullivan County Ambulance Facility has sat empty.

That’s because in February of 2016 a fire destroyed the garage and damaged the three ambulances inside.

Since then, President Bob Davis and the other Sullivan County Commissioners have worked on what’s next for the building.

“The best we can tell is the one ambulances started the fire so there was a lot of issues there of the subjugation of insurance companies trying to figure out who’s at fault,” Davis said. “That kept us out of the building for a while.

Another issue, the bid they eventually accepted was more than the insurance company offered. Davis saying they wanted to make sure they were keeping the tax payers in mind.

“They had made us an offer to settle for 246,000 and some change,” Davis said. “Our lowest bid was 316,950, so you can see what our hesitation was there for the last few months that’s where we’ve been right there.”

Now there are still a few steps before construction can begin, but when it does you’ll see differences like a third garage door and a brand new metal roof.

“Just trying to get all the paperwork ironed out so everything’s ready to go for him to start working on it.”

For a majority of the time the ambulance service has been in a temporary building in Sullivan. And Davis says he thinks they’ll be excited when they’re back in their own home.

“I haven’t heard anything but I think I could hear a congregational sigh of relief throughout the county,” Davis said. “I mean everybody asks you hey so what’s going to happen? What’s going to happen?”

Two of the three ambulances have already been replaced and they aren’t sure if they will end up replacing the third one.