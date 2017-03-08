THPD investigating hit and run after pedestrian hit; victim is in critical condition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating a ht and run after a pedestrian was hit March 4.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. at 3rd and Farrington in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Police report the vehicle was a gray Nissan SUV. Officials report the vehicle hit the pedestrian and then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a Terre Haute hospital and is in critical condition.

If you have any information in regards to this case, call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.