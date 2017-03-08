Whole new world to discover at the library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s a whole new world to discover at local libraries!

In Vigo County patrons have access to a lot of new technology; that includes resources to make stop animation films.

On Wednesday evening, the library held a class. Attendees could make their own short films.

The team manager says offering this kind of program is exciting. Both kids and adults can learn a lot!

“To create a story and how it has a beginning middle and end, how important sounds effects and music can be to your story and just how to make a YouTube video,” explained Bonnie McNair, Tech Team Manager at the VCPL.

There are also 3D printing, Anime and Photoshop classes just to name a few!

Check out the library’s website to see all of the activities your family can enjoy!