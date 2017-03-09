All lanes of U.S. 41 being rerouted near intersection of S. 7th Street

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – All lanes of U.S. 41 on the south side of Terre Haute are being re-routed near intersection of S. 7th Street.

Lanes were blocked earlier Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. while crews removed Spectrum lines from the road.

Now, crews are working to fix the lines. Currently southbound lanes are being re-routed through the parking lot of Ellis Plaza while northbound traffic is being re-routed through the parking lot of Top Guns.

Traffic is moving very slow and we recommend finding an alternative route if possible.

No word on when this work will be completed.