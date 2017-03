TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A judge denied a bond reduction request filed by an attorney for Chad Kraemer.

Chad Kraemer is one of four people facing several charges in connection to the death of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.

Kraemer’s bond remains set at $250,000.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office got involved after Cameron died at Union Hospital on Feb. 22. That’s because the boy weighed just 15 pounds.

All four suspects in this case remains set for trial in July.