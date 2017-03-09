Duke Energy still urging customers to contact them if they think they have problems with their bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind> (WTHI) – Duke Energy customers continue to reach out to News 10, this after hundreds of complaints regarding higher than normal energy bills surfaced last month.

The Terre Haute location held several days of community outreach.

They invited residents to speak one-on-one with a customer service representative. We’re told Duke Energy discovered several reasons for the increase.

Your bill could have been under-estimated or over-estimated. The company maintains smart meters are not to blame.

They are still urging concerned customers to give them a call. You can call them at (812) 231-6700 or check out their website.