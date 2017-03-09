Fire department wins vote at city council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – After a month of compromise, Terre Haute’s Fire Department and City Council have come to a final vote of 6 to 3 for the fire code ordinance.

The city’s fire code is now one step closer to aligning with Indiana law. It’s a vote Assistant Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk has been fighting to approve.

“The total costs to the community, to ensure businesses have a safe working environment, that they have adequate exits, that they are employing their people in a safe environment would be 7 cents a day,” said Loudermilk.

The fire department discovered the ordinance slipped through the cracks and wasn’t updated since the 1960s. But this change isn’t where the council pushed back.

“I know things are tight and nobody wants to introduce fees but we are trying to think outside the box,” said Loudermilk.

Instead, it was the additional fees the fire department included.

Councilman Neil Garrison proposed a bundled amendment that would wipe out the charges for required annual inspections.

“If you vote against this amendment and support this ordinance as is, you will be in support of adding a new fee to businesses in Terre Haute, Indiana,” said Garrison.

Loudermilk first presented the plan with a fee that would hit business owners, anywhere from $25 to $2,500 for their annual inspection.

“We came up with a more graduated step, I think other communities have this,” said Loudermilk.

The department negotiated throughout the month and voted in favor of plan 6 to 3. Now each business will be charged a much smaller fee, between $25 to a maximum $550 for larger buildings.

Loudermilk says “80% of local businesses will fall under the $25 category.

Now the ordinance will face one more vote at the statehouse to make it official.

Here’s what the proposed charges are:

– 5,000 square feet and below — $25

– 5,000 to 7,500 square feet — $35

– 7,500 to 10,000 square feet — $45

– 10,000 square feet and up — $55

– The maximum amount a business can be charged if there are multiple buildings being inspected is $550