Give Five: New club working to make a difference in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Give Five. As in five dollars and five hours of community service. That’s simply all it takes for you to make a difference in your neighborhood.

It’s a new club in Terre Haute is focusing in on giving back and News 10 went to find out how you at home can get involved.

Taking our city back, a block at a time. “This is actually trying to make a visible and measurable difference in our city,” said Organizer Ken Warner.

That’s Warner’s vision for Give Five. A club that’s service based for the Cross Roads of America Exchange Club. “They want to do something they have a vision for and that’s what we’re doing – helping them get that vision,” said Warner.

Here’s how it works. You pay $5 a month for 5 hours of service around Terre Haute. You can volunteer in several ways, while your money goes back to directly affecting programs in the area.

Warner added, “Art, music, drama, tutoring into the inner city for the kids that we’re doing, rehabbing houses, and helping other groups that are doing gardening projects and things.”

To be a volunteer, it’s a year-long commitment. Warner says to not only yourself, but the betterment of the community. ”I’ve had people come up and say I want to volunteer but don’t want to pay the $5. I said, there’s a lot of places where you can do that here in town, but what we are doing in this group is planting seeds – and you have to have money to plant seeds.”

Give Five is looking for applications for charter members.

They’re closing in on their goal of 50 by the end of March.

If you’re interested in joining or becoming a volunteer, you can visit the Give Five Facebook page for contact information.

You can also e-mail: crossroadsofamericaec@yahoo.com