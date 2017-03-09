Go Fund Me page set up to support local police officer now battling cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local police officer who has helped so many in our community now needs your support.

You may have seen Terre Haute Police Officer Mike McGuire on our news in the past. He organized the Hot Pursuit 5K run.

It is a benefit for fallen Indiana Officers and surviving family members.

Recently, doctors diagnosed McGuire with a rare form of tonsil cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. He is currently in Florida seeking medical procedures.

Needless to say the medical costs are starting to stack up. That’s why a friend of Mike’s, Curt Pendergast is asking the community to help.

He is hoping to support a man who has done so much to give back to his community.

“We are helping out a fellow brother, we are helping out a fellow Christian, we ae helping out a Terre Haute native, a Terre Haute Police Officer that has given so much to this community in different capacities in a safe and secure environment,” Pendergast explained.

If you would like to help support Mike check out this Go Fund Me link.