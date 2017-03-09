Illinois Gov. looks to renew battle against hate crimes

ILLINOIS (WTHI) – There’s a renewed effort to battle hate crimes in Illinois.

This week Governor Bruce Rauner rolled out a plan for his administration. He made the announcement while at the Holocaust Museum Humanitarian awards dinner.

The major goals are the following: Strengthen hate crime laws, improve law enforcement training and response and expand anti-hate education in schools.

Rauner told the crowd that in a time of rising hate crimes and anti-Semitism, we cannot stay silent on hate.

“We must speak out together.. Every day and every opportunity and every way we can but we also must act. We cannot only speak. We must act,” Rauner said.

Some progress is already being made. Lawmakers are currently working on a bill to strengthen the hate crime law.