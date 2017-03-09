Indiana State Police, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after pursuit; one suspect in custody

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police and Vigo County Deputies are looking for a male suspect after a police pursuit Thursday evening in Vigo County.

Police on the scene told our crew that this all started with an attempted theft at Kohl’s on the south side of Vigo County. Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and that is when the pursuit began. This happened just before 6 p.m.

ISP Sgt. Joe Watts reports the pursuit ended in the area of Oregon Church Road west of Sugar Lane after the vehicle went through a yard and stopped at a near by woods.

One male suspect was taken into custody, but police are still looking for a second male suspect. He is described as a white male, with black hair, a facial tattoo wearing black clothing with a blue Nike bag.

The name of this suspect in custody has not been released at this time.

If you have any information in this case, call 911.