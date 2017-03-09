Pedestrian hit Thursday morning while walking along U.S. 41 in Vigo County; no serious injuries reported

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A pedestrian was hit Thursday morning while walking along the shoulder of U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 just south of Johnson Avenue.

Indiana State Police reports a red 2015 Ford truck was exiting a parking lot and attempting to turn right onto southbound U.S. 41. That is when the truck hit a 47-year-old male who was walking north along the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The pedestrian was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. ISP reports he also had alcohol in his system, but below the legal limit at 0.03 percent.

ISP reports the driver of the truck was not injured and alcohol was not a factor for the driver.

No citations were issued in this crash.