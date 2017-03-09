Reaction after threat comes in to ISU Muslim community

Related Coverage ISUPD investigating after threatening messages directed to Muslim community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The threat against the Indiana State University Muslim community is still under investigation.

Dr. Elonda Ervin with the Office of Multicultural Services and Programs is an advocate for students of many different backgrounds.

She says Wednesday night’s threat against the Muslim community is worrisome.

“Our students here, this is their home,” Ervin said. “As long as they’re here they should feel safe. They should included. They should feel protected.”

The threat came in via email and was reported to ISU Public Safety.

Ervin says although the threat was towards the Muslim community, she believes it’s something for the entire campus to take seriously.

“A threat made to one population or one community is a threat made to all of us,” Ervin said. “So we all have to take vigilance, you know, we all have to be vigilant. We all have to be serious about the threat to be cognizant that we need to pay attention. We need to protect each other.”

Ervin believes that once this threat passes…another group might be targeted.

And wants students to use what she calls their privileges to help those who might not have them.

“If you’re not vocal or if you’re not supportive of, of the Muslim community or the International Community or the Trans Student Community or the Queer Community, then who are you going to fight for?” Ervin asked.

We’ve reached out to ISU Public Safety. They tell us they cannot comment on the case as it is ongoing.

We’ll of course continue to follow this story and pass along any developments.