Root Family Foundation donates $100,000 towards new Vigo County History Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Historical Society reports a large donation has been made towards the new History Center.

“The Root Family Foundation, of Ormond Beach, Florida, recently notified the Vigo County Historical Society that they are pledging $100,000 to the new History Center campaign and placing the Root name on the Coca-Cola Bottle Exhibit,” a press release stated.

This donation towards the History Center will continue the steps to opening their new location on Wabash Avenue.

“The Root Family Foundation is excited to support the new History Center in Terre Haute and encourages all of the Vigo County residents and businesses to recognize the importance of this new endeavor for future generations to enjoy,” Mr. Root said. “This is something my late parents, Chapman S. and Susan Root, would have supported wholeheartedly and we’re proud to make this gift to the community where our family’s business started.”

For more information on the campaign for the new History Center, check out this link.