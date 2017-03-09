Suspect arrested for neglect of dependent resulting in death gets new attorney

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A mother charged with neglect in her 5-year-old daughter’s death appeared in court Thursday morning.

Tiffany Daugherty faces up to 67 years in prison if convicted of the five charges she faces.

The court-appointed attorney originally assigned to her case will not stay on the case. The judge said if Daugherty wants a bond reduction hearing, that motion must be filed by her new attorney.

Daugherty’s back in court for a hearing on June 23 and her trial remains set for Aug. 28.