Taking a look at how the Department of Child Services operates



VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – As we have reported, autopsies confirmed malnutrition contributed to the deaths of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner and a 5-year-old girl only identified in court documents by her initials, A.M.

News of their respective cases broke within the last two-weeks.

They’ve left several of you asking about how the department of child services functions in such cases. So, News 10 spoke with a representative to provide more insight.

A DCS spokesman said they cannot talk about specific cases due to confidentiality laws. In fact, they cannot confirm or deny a case on a specific child even exists.

However, they agreed to talk in general terms about when the agency gets involved in a child’s life.

Many of you wrote, called or posted to our social media pages when details of Cameron Hoopingarner’s death broke in the news. Those calls intensified when this latest case broke.

Specifically, many of you have great concerns on who’s watching out for kids who, like Cameron, have cerebral palsy, or like A.M., who was born blind, deaf and mute.

The DCS spokesman said they can’t get involved until complaint is made.

“If a child is born with birth defects, that doesn’t automatically send a signal that DCS should get involved. Now if a child is born with drugs in his system, then the hospital would call us to report that this newborn is born drug-positive.”

We’ve filed requests with DCS to receive any and all public documents from both of these cases.

DCS confirmed they’ve received our requests and are processing them. We’ll update you on when we receive those records.