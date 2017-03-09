Think green for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Think green because Saint Patrick’s Day is next week and one local school is getting a jump start on the holiday.

It’s all about getting in on the Irish spirit and that’s exactly what a group of volunteers did on Thursday.

Volunteers painted the annual giant shamrock at the intersection of 19th and Poplar streets. They even had some students helping to add a few strokes of paint.

It’s a sure sign that Saint Patrick Parish has many festive activities planned for the upcoming celebration.

“As far as the parade goes, I’m 36, and we did it every year when I was here, so it’s been going on for a long time,” said Bryan Burdick. Probably close to 40-years. It’s a way for the community to get together and welcome spring.”

The Irish Dash, a 5K and one-mile race will take place this Saturday morning. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will get underway at 9:30 a.m.

Then, stick around until 1 p.m. for the parade!