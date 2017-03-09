Ultimatium turns Sara Dickey’s season around

You often hear basketball coaches tell refs they need glasses, but its not often you hear a coach tell his own player that. That happened recently for former Riverton Parke star and Evansville senior Sara Dickey.

Despite being one of the Missouri Valley Conference all-time best women’s scorers Dickey hadn’t been able to see very well this season. Back in February Evansville head coach Matt Ruffing gave her a ultimatum, get contacts or she’d have to wear rec specs goggles.

Dickey went to the doctor the very next day and first game with her contacts she hit a career-high seven three’s and scored a season-high 28 points in a win at Southern Illinois. Since getting her contacts the Wabash Valley great has played her best basketball of the season, earning MVC Player of the Week twice.

