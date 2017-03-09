Vermillion County Reserve Deputy facing charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley Reserve Deputy has been charged with domestic battery and pointing a firearm.

Travis Rusk, 27 of Clinton, has served as a Reserve Deputy with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s office for nearly six years.

According to Clinton Police, he was arrested after an incident at his home on Feb. 18. Rusk was taken to the Vermillion County Jail and then transferred to Fountain County for safety reasons.

Rusk posted bond later that day. Charges were not filed against Rusk until this past Monday.

He’s set to appear in Vermillion County Court on April 17.

Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Clinton Police Department. Rusk has been stripped of all of his law enforcement powers pending the outcome of his case.