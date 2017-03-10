City of Brazil takes ownership of home on Mechanic Street where three people died in fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – One Wabash Valley city working to clean up their look.

The city of Brazil recently announced plans to take ownership of a home at 721 Mechanic Street. In early December of 2016 a massive fire destroyed the home and took the lives of three people, including two children.

Mayor Brian Wyndham tells News 10 this will facilitate the cleanup process around the city. City officials have not yet determined what will be done with the Mechanic Street property.

Clean-up days have been scheduled for several days in April.

Residents can expect the city to pick up items during their normal trash pick-up schedule, but remember, constriction materials, electric appliances and larges items will not be picked up.

These scheduled days are April 7, April 17, April 21 and April 28.