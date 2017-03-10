Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute man wanted for strangulation and domestic battery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Terre Haute man wanted on several charges including strangulation.

Vigo County Court records show Kevin W. Hayes is wanted for strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation and another charge of domestic battery.

Hayes is described as a 27 year-old-white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be living at an address near 3rd Avenue.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hayes, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or check out this link.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.