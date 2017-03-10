Eva Kor to be honored by the Governor of Indiana with the 2017 Sachem Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local woman is the latest recipient of the highest honor the state of Indiana has to offer.

Governor Eric Holcomb visited holocaust survivor Eva Kor on Friday afternoon. She will be given the 2017 Sachem Award.

Governor Holcomb made the announcement Friday in Terre Haute. But first, he got a tour of the CANDLES Museum.

Kor is not only a survivor but forgiveness advocate and public speaker. The Sachem is given annually to recognize a life-time of excellence and moral virtue.

“She is a model for us all to try to follow. She is the answer. She is the light, and sometimes the world can be a dark place,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

Kor returns to Auschwitz each year where she leads groups from all over the country

“We can teach the people of Indiana how to forgive and heal,” Kor said. “Maybe we can get the message out of Indiana from the heart of America.”

An award ceremony will be held on April 13 at the statehouse.