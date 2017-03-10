“I’ll never forget this.” THPD captain reunited with baby he saved two weeks earlier

Related Coverage Heroic actions taken by THPD captain after infant stops breathing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Being a first time parent has its unique set of challenges. “It’s new for me,” said Monica Cooper as she cradled her one-month-old baby boy.

Nothing could have prepared Cooper for what would happen just seven days into motherhood. “It’s really scary. I didn’t see that coming at all,” she said.

It was a Friday afternoon, two weeks ago. Presley was crying. Cooper tried to soothe him. “He just looked at me, closed his eyes, and then stopped breathing.”

A seven-day-old baby boy. An innocent life in the balance, and in the hands of Captain Edward Tompkins. “It was the size that got me the worst. It almost put me into a panic mode myself,” he said.

As a 30-year THPD veteran, CPR training kicked in. It wasn’t until Tompkins started compressions, the infant began to breathe again.

“It’s better seeing him in this condition than it was the first time. It makes you appreciate noisy babies,” said Tompkins.

With News 10 cameras there, Tompkins met Presley for the second time. “I’ll never forget this,” he said.

Presley is happy and healthy. While Tompkins says he was just acting on instinct, the family will always consider him nothing short of a hero.

“I would say thank you for saving my baby. It really scared me. I thought I was going to lose him,” said Cooper.

Presley spent four days in the hospital following the incident. He was diagnosed with bronchitis.

Tompkins and the family plan on keeping in touch. He has already been invited to Presley’s first birthday party.