Indiana State Police warning residents of ‘jail and bail’ scam

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police is again warning residents of a common scam called ‘jail and bail.’

This scam most recently affected two victims in Sullivan County for a total of $26,000.

ISP report this scam has been around for some time and that this scam usually targets the elderly. Victims will receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a relative who has been recently jailed somewhere in the U.S. That relative is needing overnight cash to be able to post bail.

In both cases, the targeted elderly victims were called and told that a grandson had just been jailed in certain parts of the US and needed a cash bond. The caller then put a young male on the phone who purported to be their grandson and most likely a coincidence, sounded like their grandson. The original person then returned to the phone as a purported jail staff member and advised the elderly folks to “Overnight Cash”, via one of the two major US shipping companies provided, to a personal address in the Bronx section of New York City.

Online research appears to be the method criminals use to obtain family information, addresses, phone numbers, etc. to target victims.

If anyone else in Sullivan County believes they may be a victim, they are urged to contact ISP Master Trooper Polly Blackburn or Trooper Justin Bell at the Putnamville Post 765-653-4114.The troopers are actively working the two cases mentioned and are in contact with New York City Police Department.