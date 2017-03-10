“It’s easier to know where you’re going when you look at where you’ve been.” Historical Society progresses in campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Step by step, history is unfolding.

The original Erhman Manufacturing Company building at 929 Wabash Avenue is soon to be transformed into Vigo County’s new history museum.

A piece of history that Susan Tingley, the Development Director at Vigo County’s Historical Museum says will teach generations to come.

“I really get a connection, what it was like to be there then, walking up and down the stairway, touching the handrail so many women had touched in the past,” said Tingley.

These snapshots in time are what Tingely hopes to recreate for visitors of the new history center. That’s why the Historical Society has launched a campaign to flip the property downtown into a destination for memories.

“The people who have been here before, the families that have walked before are really examples of what Terre Haute can do,” said Tingley.

The Root family is doing just that. The Root Family Foundation announced this week that they’re donating $100,000 to the project.

From changing exhibits to an auditorium to areas for research and archives, the new center will be able to adapt to the times it represents.

“It will be something to help Terre Haute grow, and be part of the cultural fabric of Terre Haute, and be downtown where it’s all happening,” said Tingley.

The Historical Society is beginning the first phase of renovations by updating the outside of the building. They are half way to reaching their campaign goal of $3 million.

By the end of the year, they anticipate reaching their goal. The Historical Society hopes to be moved into the new history center by the end of 2018.

“It’s easier to know where you’re going when you look at where you’ve been,” said Tingley.

There are many ways to donate to the campaign. Here’s a list of options:

Visit History Museum at 6 th Street and Washington Street

Street and Washington Street On their website at http://www.vchsmuseum.org/

Commemorative gifts where a name is listed on an exhibit for donations of $2,500 and up