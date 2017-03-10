Man sentenced after taking plea agreement in sexual battery and neglect case

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A judge has sent a man back to his home state of Florida after he admits to sex crimes.

Alan Womack took a plea agreement Friday morning.

Court documents show he admitted to felony sexual battery and neglect of a dependent. Womack had faced three counts of child molesting.

A judge sentenced him to time served plus five years of probation. Womack was accused of molesting three children dating back to 2006.

Court records show he occasionally stayed at their home.

Womack must register for life as a sex offender here in Indiana plus submit a DNA sample. He must also register as a sex offender in Florida.