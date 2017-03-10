Marion County unable to accommodate conditions of Ethan Lee plea agreement

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A defense attorney says he’s disappointed a judge had no choice but to reject a plea agreement for his client.

A Vermillion County judge rejected Ethan Lee’s plea agreement to three counts of reckless homicide. Mark Cristoff said part of Lee’s plea agreement required him to be placed on in-home detention in Marion County, where Lee works and attends a university.

Cristoff said Marion County cannot accommodate the conditions of the plea agreement.

Lee admitted to driving too fast near Cayuga back in January of 2015. His truck hit a bump in the road, sending it into a building.

The crash killed three teens.

Lee is set to return to court in June for a final hearing before his trial, which is set for July.