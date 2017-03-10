Police report woman causes hit and run and even puts child on roof of car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute woman faces a number of charges after police say she crashed a van into another vehicle at McDonald’s Thursday morning.

Terre Haute Police were called to the McDonald’s at 3rd and Walnut after a man reported to police Amber Torres, 24 of Terre Haute, crashed into him in the parking lot. Police say Torres and the victim had a brief argument before Torres struck the vehicle again.

According to a press release from police, “Torres stopped next to the victim, took their son out of her car, while still in his car seat, and sat him on top of the victim’s car,” Police continue, “Torres told the victim she was leaving their son there and the victim was to take him.” Torres eventually put the child back in her car, police said.

After exiting the parking lot onto Walnut, police say, Torres again struck the victim’s vehicle which created another crash.

Officers arrested Torres at the Regency Inn & Suites later Thursday afternoon.

Torres faces charges including felony criminal recklessness, felony neglect of a dependent, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and misdemeanor operator never licensed.

Torres’s charges are pending in Division 1 court.