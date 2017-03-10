Three arrested after probation check in northern Vermillion County

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) – A probation check in northern Vermillion County ends with three arrests.

Officers went to a home on West Court Drive in Cayuga for a probation check on a female. That female was reportedly not home.

But authorities conducted a search around the outside of the residence locating several items of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was then issued and a more extensive search of the home was executed. Additional drugs and paraphernalia were found inside the home and a vehicle in the driveway.

Charles Randolph, Cynthia Reno and Brandie Niccum were all arrested on a number of drug-related charges.

All three individuals remain at the Vermillion County Jail on $100,000 thousand dollars bond.

The female police were conducting the probation check for has not been located and will not be named at this time.