Two men arrested after police pursuit Thursday evening in Vigo County appear in court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The two suspects who were arrested after a police chase Thursday night were in court Friday morning.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Kohl’s Department Store. A Trooper then spotted their vehicle and called for back-up.

That’s when police say a chase started.

The vehicle then crashed and both men took-off on foot. One of the suspects, Erik Deal was quickly caught and arrested. Thanks to a tip, the second suspect, Vincent Johnson was caught near Love’s Truck Stop.

Deal is charged with resisting law enforcement and remains in the Vigo County Jail.

Johnson is also charged with resisting law enforcement and criminal conversion. Johnson has since been released on bond.