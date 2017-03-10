Vincennes continues fight against blight

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – The City of Vincennes continues their efforts to eliminate blight.

This year the city will tear down 15 more homes.

Recently Knox County gave the city five of those homes to be taken down through the Blight Elimination Program.

The city has done the program for at least the past two years.

Mayor Joe Yochum says this program is a great way to clean up the city.

“These homes are beyond repair,” Yochum said. “And when you’ve got something like that next door to you or in your neighborhood it kind of brings down the whole neighborhood. So by cleaning these up it brings back more pride in your neighborhood.”

Mayor Yochum says the next step in this process is getting bids.

Once those are in and awarded they’ll then begin tearing these homes down.