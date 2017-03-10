Wabash Valley club starts progress on their new chapter

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s been a long road for Darin Foster and the Vincennes Boat Club.

“Well we was down in Kimmel Park and the city and VU got together,” Foster said. “VU’s redoing the park so they had to move us out and relocated us down here and we’re trying to get built back up.

And that’s exactly what’s taking place now. The group got some land in what’s known as Pearl City.

The piece of land even closer to the river than before. Signs of progress are now there as the club looks to the future.

“It’s real good to get going,” Foster said. “We didn’t want to be down here and be kind of forgotten. Now it’s back maybe in the public eye and get everything underway.”

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says many local entities worked together to help the club be able to build here.

Including Vincennes University donating $20,000 to help the club out. Yochum says his hope is for even more improvements in the area.

“Actually this is all city ground,” Yochum said. “So the hope is that we can keep improving it down here and making it even nicer for the people to come and enjoy.”

The club is in its early stages of construction. And Foster realizes there’s still a lot to be done before the area is ready.

However, he knows the importance of moving forward and helping people utilize the water they love.

“It’s kind of a river town,” Foster said. “You know, the boat clubs been around for so long. You know, anybody that’s got a boat and likes the river is usually around the boat club.”

Foster says over the past year they’ve worked through all the proper steps to build in the location.

Hopes are to have the building and dock ready by the middle of this summer.