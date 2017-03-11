Area kids participate in STEM event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Rose-Hulman students put on an event Saturday to help kids dream big!

That’s with a science, technology, engineering, and math, or “STEM” event.

There were hands-on science and engineering activities for kids of all ages.

That was followed by a showing of the film “Dream Big – Engineering in our World”.

Rose-Hulman student Isabella Evans says STEM can be the key to a bright future for many students.

She says, “The Dream Big movie it’s just inspiring young kids to do whatever they put their mind to and they can go to college and see all the possibilities because the world is theirs.”

Saturday’s event comes at a critical time.

Officials estimate more than 2.4 million STEM jobs will need filled by 2018.